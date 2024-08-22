Nagarjuna Akkineni is a well-known Indian actor and producer known for his work in Telugu cinema. With a three-decade-long career, the actor has delivered several blockbuster films not only in South cinema but also in Bollywood. While his global fanbase, often called “King fans” or “Naga fans” admire him for his versatile performance in films like Shiva, Manam, and Soggade Chinni Nayana among others, he has often been recognized as a “south ka actor”. In this regard, Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya once opened up about how they felt when they heard being called an actor from the South.

In a throwback interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actors admitted that they hear it all the time and they are proud of their roots. When asked if he is still called a South actor, Nagarjuna said, “All the time. ‘What happens in the south?’ The same thing happens in the south. Even now, when I walk in a restaurant somewhere in Delhi or Mumbai, ‘Woh south ka actor hai (He’s an actor from the south)’, they say that. At the airport, the CISF guys, I keep hearing that.”

He was also asked if this bothers him, to which he said, “No, not really. Really proud.”

Naga also explained that he hears it all the time- South Indian actor, South actor. He expressed that their roots are in the South, but they are pleased to see that the divide between regional cinema is diminishing. Naga shared they believe people share the same emotions, regardless of their cultural background, and films are also seen that way now, adding that technology is gradually removing the barrier.

Naga starred alongside his father Nagarjuna in the Telugu supernatural film Bangarraju. Naga made his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Kareena Kapoor, marking his Bollywood debut.

