Naga Chaitanya is one of the most prominent actors in the South Indian film industry, well-known for his roles in various blockbuster movies. However the actor often finds himself in the news for his personal life.

Naga Chaitanya in Tollywood has a massive fan base, especially among girls. However, not everyone knows that he once admitted to cheating in a relationship.

An old video clip of Naga Chaitanya during the promotions of his 2018 movie Shailaja Reddy Alludu is going viral on Reddit. The clip shows Naga Chaitanya responding to a question about whether he had ever cheated in a relationship. While his co-star Anu Emmanuel denied having ever done so, Naga Chaitanya surprised many by holding up a “yes” placard. He stated, “Everyone should experience everything in life. That’s when you grow up and figure out okay I’ve had all experiences, now it’s time to settle down.”

At that time Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple had tied the knot in 2017 after dating for several years.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s Relationship:

A few years back, in 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to end their marriage and got divorced. Recently there have been rumors that Naga Chaitanya is dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya’s Upcoming Projects:

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is preparing for his upcoming film with Sai Pallavi, titled Thandel. This will be their second collaboration after the success of Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, Thandel promises to be an engaging emotional drama.

The story of Thandel focuses on a fisherman from Srikakulam who is captured by Pakistani forces on international waters. For this role Naga Chaitanya will sport a new look with long and messy hair. Sai Pallavi is the female lead in this gripping tale.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for Thandel. Shamdat is the cinematographer and the editing will be handled by National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli. The film is set to release exclusively in theaters on December 20, 2024.

