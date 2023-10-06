Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaintanya’s divorce came as a shock to their fans, and some of them often projected blatant theories pertaining to their separation. However, the couple abstained from talking about each other and just put a full stop to their seven-year-long relationship with a joint statement. While the two directly refrained from addressing their breakup, they allegedly took subtle digs at each other post-separation. If rumors are to be believed, Naga Chaintanya’s family was not happy with Samantha undertaking bold roles, and this one time, when Chay opened up about opting for projects that are family-oriented, many thought he was referring to Sam’s item song ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa which brought out her never-seen-before avatar.

Sam and Chay fell in love on the sets of Suryanagar Auto in 2014 and tied the knot in 2017 in a fairytale wedding which was attended by the who’s who of Tollywood. The former flames often wowed fans with their impeccable chemistry, and adorable social media pictures that one could not even imagine Sam without Chay and vice versa. But people do grow apart, and the ex-couple is a living example of the same.

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya called it an amicable split, there were many rumors that suggested their marriage suffered due to Sam’s choice to undertake bold roles in The Family 2 and an item song in Pushpa titled ‘Oo Antava’ which was perhaps her boldest stint of all time.

The rumors surfaced after Naga Chaitanya in an interview in December 2021, two months after announcing his divorce with Samantha, said that he would not accept roles that affect his family and reputation. “I am game for all kinds of roles. However, those roles should not affect my family and our reputation. I will not accept roles that would embarrass my family members,” the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said.

After Naga Chaitanya’s statement went viral and Samantha was subjected to massive backlash, Allu Arjun decided to take the matter into his own hands, shutting down the backlash with his badass reply. Talking about the bold item number, Pushpa Star said, “It’s true. Whatever is written in the song is true.”

Pushpa’s song Oo Antava garnered a whole lot of buzz on social media due to its peppy tunes and Samantha’s scintillating moves, but not many know that in its literal meaning, the song criticized men’s men’s stare and women’s objectification, contrary to trolls’ opinions who called it vulgar for featuring Samantha in a bold avatar.

