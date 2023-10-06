Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ is a much-awaited film this year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film since the makers announced it. The trailer of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial was released yesterday amid much fanfare. Soon, it went viral and was trending on social media platforms.

Many netizens loved the trailer, and fans are already coming up with their theories about the film. However, one particular scene became the talk of the town. The scene in question is where Vijay is seen using cuss words, which has divided fans.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo has been issued a U/A certificate, while the trailer has been censored with an A certificate. While the film will hit the big screens on October 19, the film’s trailer (Tamil version) was dropped on October 5 at 6.30 pm amid massive celebrations. The trailer has clocked 25 million views on YouTube.

In a scene from the trailer, Thalapathy Vijay converses with his co-star, Trisha Krishnan, during which he utters profanity. Additionally, this particular scene hints at Vijay portraying a dual role in the movie. Vijay’s use of strong language in the trailer has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some express concern, noting that the actor has a substantial fanbase comprising children and young adults, which could potentially set a negative example.

Here are some reactions:

I loved this scene…the intense Vijay nna but The**** va word mute panikalam atleast The…. matum vandhu mute panikalam instead of telling the whole word.

First time trailer parents kuda paathen enaku awkward aayiduchu couldn’t even show my excitement on first watch😬#Leo pic.twitter.com/aTtmcvHXAN — Kishore🔥🧊 (@kishorekumar_6) October 6, 2023

DID LOKI JUST MAKE THALAPATHY SAY THE ‘T’ WORD? WHAT THE ACTUAL FFFFFF… WAS THAT TRAILER.. THAT’S GOTTA BE.. THAT’S GOTTA BE.. #LEO.. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 5, 2023

What nonsense is this???

You are using the word ‘some local Tamil’…to troll Trisha…it doesn’t matter whether ur doing pan Indian film or not..just look back at the films of Trisha over the last decade… Quality matters not quantity!!#SouthQueenTrisha #Leo https://t.co/1eZ9gt1g4Z pic.twitter.com/GGkqkYY7C9 — Ramesh_vijay (@Ramesh_vijay16) October 6, 2023

Don’t normalize everything…

It is a bad word. Indeed!

India maari oru country la ppl will easily get influenced from cinemas. Adhukunnu I’m not asking for kaaviyam in movies, when it’s avoidable, pls do avoid!! #LeoTrailerDay #Leo #LeoTrailerFromToday #LeoDass #Thalapathy — R A G H A V I (@RaghaviSelva) October 5, 2023

That swear word in #Leo

Disappointed.

I didn’t expect this from a Thalapathy film 💔 — Sajithra சஜித்ரா (she-her) (@sajithra) October 5, 2023

When there was a cuz word in the movie #Arjunreddy ,one of the singers posted a big paragraph , & now she has dubbed her voice in the movie #Leo where the hero says ‘lan**a kodaku.’ What hpnd to that singer, and why isn’t she responding@imvangasandeep @TheDeverakonda #jusasking — Tilak Theja (@TilakSadive) October 5, 2023

‘Leo’ is an action-packed thriller skillfully helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has collaborated with writers Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy to craft the script. The film boasts an ensemble cast with Thalapathy Vijay portraying the central character and stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Trisha in pivotal roles. The movie also features a supporting cast that includes Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and others.

This exciting project is produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, with Anirudh Ravichander lending his musical talent to the film. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Philomin Raj, who contribute their expertise to bring the film to life.

