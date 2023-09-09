Rana Daggubati is one of the most popular actors in the south Indian film industry. Ever since the beginning of his career, the South Indian star was quite clear about how he wants to project himself and without giving in to the conventional hero template, he chose scripts that successfully helped him in crafting his own niche.

Fans love him for his performances as well as his dignified personality. However, there was a time when the ‘Bahubali’ star was embroiled in controversies related to his love life.

Rana Daggubati is now a happily married man with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj. But the actor was once in a relationship with the south siren Trisha Krishnan. Though the Leader actor was extremely reluctant to talk about his relationships in public and never went on record to even clarify if he was dating Trisha or not. According to reports, their relationship has been on and off for several years till the love birds decided to part ways for reasons best known to them.

Later, on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 6, Rana had opened up about his equation with the actress and why they decided to call it quits. Rana revealed that he indeed dated Trisha briefly but due to some reason, his relationship with Trisha did not work out. The 38-year-old actor further added that the two have been good friends for a long time now.

During the rapid fire round, Rana said, “She has been my friend for a decade. We have been friends for a long time and even dated. But, I guess, things didn’t work out.” However, actress Trisha Krishnan has never opened up about her relationship with Rana. For the unversed, Rana shared the Koffee couch with SS Rajamouli and his Bahubali co-star Prabhas.

