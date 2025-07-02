This summer is about to be one dramatic rollercoaster for the bustling town of Salem and its residents. Days of our Lives is prepping for some serious twists, mysteries, suspicions, revelations, and entertainment. With the soap opera’s 60th anniversary looming close, things are getting too tangled.

Characters are returning, mysteries are unraveling, and crimes are being solved. The summer preview of the daytime drama is here, and the video shows what fans can expect from the show, which has been quite consistent for decades. Here’s what we know about the Peacock streamer.

Salem Heats Up This Summer With Shocking Comebacks, Twisted Plots & Emotional Showdowns

According to a spokesperson of the show (via TVinsider), “A fun summer surprise for Days of Our Lives fans. There are really exciting storylines as the 60th season continues, culminating in the show’s 60th anniversary episodes. It’s the perfect time to tease the fans with what’s to come.” Are you ready for it?

The clip shows several much-awaited returns, including Sami Brady, played by Alison Sweeney, and Mike Horton, played by Roark Critchlow. Others include Eric Brady, played by Greg Vaughan, as well as Jennifer Horton, played by Melissa Reeves, and Jack Deveraux, played by Matthew Ashford

Gwen Rizczech, essayed by Emily O’Brien, and Will Horton, portrayed by Chandler Massey, will also be back in town for the storylines, on to what’s cooking. Marlena has been dealing with the aftermath of John’s death, and her health is deteriorating. But her trauma is about to increase rapidly.

Because she sees unsettling memories of Stefano DiMera once again. As the episodes unfold many characters including Tony DiMera, Anna DiMera, Rafe Hernandez and Cat Greene will be directly involved in this storyline. Then there’s Sophia Choi who finally gave birth to her and Tate’s baby.

Not having figured out the adoption, she is going to be a worried mess. She will drop the baby off at the hospital and lie to Tate Black and his girlfriend Holly Jonas. When will the truth come out? She will also try to separate the two so she can attain Tate. Will she be successful, or will she fail badly?

Then there’s the trial for EJ’s shooting. Johnny DiMera is being accused of shooting his father. Belle Black is the district attorney prosecuting the case and questioning Johnny, who is the prime suspect till now. To wrap things up, this will lead to the 60th anniversary gala event held in November.

The community will gather to honor Dr. Tom Horton, played by Macdonald Carey. It will be heartbreaking, emotional, and nostalgic.

