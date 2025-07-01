In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ insisted that Johnny was innocent. Meanwhile, Rafe got angry with Jada. Chanel ripped into her mother, Paulina. Marlena and Roman shared their concerns. Gabi and Ari had a sweet mother-daughter moment.

The drama is about to escalate with accusations and secrets coming to the surface in the coming episodes. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 1, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama that revolves around residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 1, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Sophia updating Tate. What could this be about? Is this related to the pregnancy or the much-awaited adoption of the unborn baby? How will Tate react to whatever news Sophia has for him? Is this going to make things harder or easier for the soon-to-be teen parents?

On the other hand, Ari questions Doug. The two may have hooked up and gotten intimate, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have questions that need answering. Is it too late for Arianna to regret the fling she had with Doug? After all, she knows nothing about his past, his behavior, or his life.

Will Doug give Arianna the answers she is searching for? Up next, Brady and Kristen argue about Rachel. Their fight is nothing new, but this time it’s about their daughter. Johnny was arrested for allegedly being the one who shot EJ, and this situation has brought out some big tensions.

Especially because Rachel was the one who made the allegations. What will Kristen and Brady do now? Is this going to be another big argument? Up next, Chanel and EJ clash. She is devastated ever since she found out her husband, Johnny, was arrested for supposedly shooting his father, EJ.

She cannot believe this happened, and she is taking her anger out on more than one person in town. First, she ripped into her mother, Paulina, who is the mayor of Salem. And now it’s time for her confrontation with EJ. Is she going to question him for letting the arrest happen? How will EJ respond?

Is this argument between the father and daughter-in-law going to get even more heated? Chanel does not know that EJ already has a plan to ensure nothing happens to his son Johnny. Stay tuned for more.

