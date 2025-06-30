The drama on The Young and the Restless has been crackling with secret identities, massive reveals, trips to France, banter and flirting, conspiring, and business pitches. Cane is adamant about finding his way back into Lily’s heart, but she refuses to trust her former husband again, no matter what.

She even kissed Damian in front of Cane to keep him away. But things are going to get real dramatic soon when more secrets are finally revealed. The preview for this week sees Devon and Amanda having a chat while Cane is in Genoa City with Holden. Lastly, there are Cole, Claire, and Victoria.

What Storylines To Expect From The Young & The Restless This Week?

First up, there’s Devon, who did not trust Aristotle Dumas. Now that it was revealed Cane Ashby is Dumas, he does not trust him either. It does not come as a surprise since Cane is his sister Lily’s former husband. For the same reason, he is confronting Amanda, who also happens to be his ex.

She is Cane’s legal representative and knows more details about his plans than anyone else. Is that why Devon is trying to get answers out of her? He believes Cane was trying to distract them by keeping them in France. But she won’t just let him get away with what he wants and stand her ground.

Amanda can be seen saying, even if his assumptions were true, why would she ever reveal them to him? On the other hand, Cane is indeed in Genoa City and having a chat with Holden. The two seem to have struck a secret deal. What secret agreement have the two managed to strike?

Will Holden be able to keep it a secret, or will someone figure out what he has been keeping under wraps? Lastly, there’s Cole, who is currently hospitalized. His health has been deteriorating for weeks, and now he is in a hospital bed, quite grateful that Victoria and Claire could come to meet him.

Cole tells them he needed to see both of them again to say his goodbyes. Is he dying? Has his disease grown so much that there is no saving him? What will his death lead to? Victoria may be able to move on from their brief rekindled romance, but it will truly be beyond hard for Claire.

She only recently found her family, and losing her father would destroy her beyond words. To add to it, her boyfriend Kyle is not in town at the moment, and she cannot contact him either, since there is no signal where Cane has kept the guests. Is this going to lead Claire to just lean on Holden instead? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

