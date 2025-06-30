The previous week of General Hospital saw Tracy making a public display and exposing Drew. Daisy’s christening began, and Nina was left reeling from the news that Willow accepted Drew’s marriage proposal. And then there was Brook Lynn, who kept digging into Rocco’s birth and its secrets.

The tension is high in the air, and danger is lurking around the corner, as the avid watchers of the soap opera are aware. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 30, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama series set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 30, 2025

This week’s first episode features an uninvited guest who crashes Daisy’s christening. Natalia shows up at the event, and Sonny takes her away to ask why she is here. She responds that he should be on a plane with her. While Natalia is taken away, what is this about? Did Sonny make a deal?

This isn’t the only troubling moment in town with someone smashing a window and setting Charlie’s on fire. Who could be behind this, and why did they damage an establishment? Up next, Chase and Brook Lynn make a pact. What could this be about? Is this related to Gio or Rocco?

Then there’s Lucas, who encourages Marco, but for what? Will he take the support he is receiving? Elsewhere, Kristina finds herself in a dangerous situation. What trouble has she found herself in now? Even though she was at Daisy’s christening, she went missing from there? Where could she be?

Is this related to the Ava and Ric blackmail and to the accident that led to his and Elizabeth’s hospitalization? Or something new instead? When Anna faces off with Ada Turner, how will things fare? Which women will get the upper hand in this situation? Will they be able to come to an agreement?

Or will they continue to feud and vouch for different ways of management? Lastly, Portia and Curtis are at odds. Their marriage has been under a lot of pressure and seems to be crumbling. Curtis’s sudden proximity with his ex, Jordan, isn’t helping their case at all.

Is this going to be the end of their marriage? Or will they be able to hold onto each other and keep their relationship intact? At least for the daughter, Trina? Will Jordan be a major factor behind the issues in their weak marriage? Or will something turn the tide? Maybe the Drew blackmail? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

