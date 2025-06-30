Just like General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t been behind on drama either, with Will, Electra, Steffy and Finn joining hands to expose Luna. Meanwhile, Taylor and Ridge got engaged much to the sheer dismay and shock of a heartbroken Brooke.

Nick continued to snoop around and was the one who told Brooke what happened between the couple. The preview for this week sees Hope and Liam having a conversation about his health while Taylor and Sheila have one elsewhere. And lastly, Luna faces off with Steffy using Hayes’ teacher.

The Bold & The Beautiful: What Storylines To Expect This Week?

Liam’s dwindling health has been a major storyline for many months now but there has been no clarity about what this means for his hazy future. The preview shows him telling Hope that he wants as much as time as he can get but will his terminal illness let him have it or is it time to say goodbye?

Is there a way to heal him back to health? Or are these his last few weeks? On the other hand, Sheila tells Taylor that Luna said there was one more thing she needed to do before leaving the city. The two have been worried for the safety of Steffy ever since they found out what Luna’s agendas are.

Sheila even tried to dissuade Luan from targeting Steffy by telling her that she made the same mistake once. She went after Styeffy to get her son Finn in her life but was given a lesson later. Luna didn’t learn that targeting Steffy will only make sure that Finn goes even farther away from her.

She is still adamant and claims that eliminating Steffy will end her problems and she can have a father and daughter relationship with Finn. She is in for a big surprise when her delusions shatter. And that’s what the last clip of the preview is about. Luna is going after Steffy despite several warnings.

She held the teacher of Steffy and Finn’s son Hayes captive and used her to get Steffy to the play-school. On reaching the place, Steffy is surprised to see Luna and tells her that she came to see Hayes’ teacher and demanded to know where she was. Luna creepily replied she is tied up somewhere.

She asks Steffy to forget about the teacher because she is the target. Luna claims she wants to get through to her. How will Steffy navigate this drama by Luna? Will the latter use the gun on her? Are Taylor and Sheila going to be able to protect Steffy from Luna’s psychotic plans? Stay tuned for more.

