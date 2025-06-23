The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Taylor and Brooke disagreeing when it came to Ridge and Nick. The drama has escalated to a point the love triangle has expanded to a love square and it’s getting tense.

From plotting and secret plans to proposals and some shocking news, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful whenever they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 23, 2025

The first episode of this week features Nick secretly listening in on Taylor and Ridge. That is exactly how he finds out that Taylor proposed to Ridge for marriage. On the other hand, Steffy, Finn, and Will conspire against Luna, while she defends herself to Sheila. How exactly will the plan go?

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

When Ridge responds to Taylor’s burning question, will it be a yes or a no? Will seeks to prevent Luna from meddling in their lives again. Is he going to be successful? Steffy and Finn wait anxiously and worry. After all, Luna can do anything at any point of time and they just don’t want any more trouble.

Katie offers Brooke affectionate advice about her relationship troubles. Is this going to be the push Brooke needs to use Nick to make Ridge jealous?

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Electra feels sick watching Will and Luna kiss during his attempt to get Luna to confess on camera. After all, despite agreeing to the plan, it’s not going to be easy to see the psychopath kiss her boyfriend. On the other hand, Ridge and Taylor indulge in their love. How steamy will things get?

Nick gets ready to share what he’s learned with Brooke. How will she react when she finds out that Taylor proposed to Ridge? It’s about to get tense.

Thursday, June 26, 2025

The penultimate episode sees things taking a very unexpected turn when Luna catches on to what is happening. It seems like the plan didn’t remain as secret as everyone wanted it to. And elsewhere, Brooke reels at Nick’s news. Has she gotten a reality check about Taylor and Ridge’s romance?

Friday, June 27, 2025

The final episode of the week features Luna being on the run. Sheila tells Deacon that betrayal is the Spencer way. Is she going to help Luna get away from the city? And lastly, Ridge confronts Brooke with the truth.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When Grey’s Anatomy Star Sarah Drew Revealed Shocking Truth Behind Surgery Scenes: “It’s Pretty Gross”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News