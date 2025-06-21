The drama on The Bold and the Beautiful has been piping hot. Be it the love triangles, the psychotic plotting, the romances, the threats to a few relationships and more. Be it the Luna, Steffy and Finn storyline or Sheila’s role in pushing Luan to the brink by giving her ideas support till the end.

The next week is about to get bigger and better with a proposal, some eavesdropping and a trap set to expose someone. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming few episodes on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama show.

The Bold & The Beautiful: What Storylines To Expect Next Week?

The previous video for the next week features a brief look at what the soap opera will focus on. First and foremost, Taylor proposes to Ridge and asks him to marry him. He is left shocked and doesn’t know how to answer. Will he say yes or is he still in doubt? But they weren’t alone when it happened.

Nick was eavesdropping on them and saw the whole thing happen in front of his eyes. He then goes over to tattle tale. To whom you ask? None other than Brooke. She is left surprised but her most pressing concern is how Ridge responded to the proposal. We’ll find out when the episode drops.

And then there’s Luna who is connecting her own plans in her desperacy. Be it her stubbornness to form a father and daughter relationship with Finn despite his rejections or her wish to get intimate with Will. To attain both, she is willing to go to any lengths. Even eliminating Steffy and Electra.

The preview shows Luna being happy about Will breaking up with Electra and him telling her that she was too boring. Luna then asks him if he likes things on the wild side. She then kisses him, just as she always wanted. There are two options, this could be a dream she cooked up in her mind.

After all, what she cannot get in real life, at least she can fantasize. And the other option is that this is actually happening but it’s Will’s plan to expose Luna by pretending that he has broken up with Electra and wants her now. Which of the two possibilities do you think is more possible and why?

Meanwhile, Luna is not backing down from getting the father and daughter relationship she has always wanted. She considers Steffy an obstacle and will do what it takes to get rid of her. What’s concerning is that even Hayes is on her radar. Will she make use of her young half-brother for her plans?

