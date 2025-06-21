In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Aristotle Dumas revealed himself to his guests. They were shocked when they learned it was Cane Ashby all along. Lily got the chance to meet him first and separately. Meanwhile, Amanda’s real connection to him was exposed.

From confrontations and questions to digging intel and conspiracies, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 23, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor giving Cane the third degree. How will Cane respond to the Newman patriarch’s confrontation? Will he give Victor the answers he is looking for? Lily is left with more questions than answers. How will she deal with Cane’s return six years later?

And then there are the rest of the party guests and residents of Genoa City who discuss Cane’s charade. They were left very confused and surprised.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

When Victor forces Cane to put his cards on the table, how will he react? Nikki and Jack compare notes. Will they be able to figure out what Cane’s plans are? Michael and Lauren join the festivities. Is it time for them to let their hair down? Abby has a chance encounter. How exactly will this go?

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

When Amanda runs interference for Phyllis, what will that lead to? Adam and Chelsea do some digging. Will they be able to find out what they have been looking for? Lily leans on Damian. Is this going to bring them closer? After all, now Lily has to deal with the shocking and sudden return of Cane.

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Billy and Sally conspire against Cane. Will they be successful, or will it turn to bite them instead? Audra pushes Kyle’s buttons. Will her plan work, or will he slip out of her hands? Holden comes to Claire’s rescue. Back at Genoa City, are the two getting closer together without Kyle and Aurda?

Friday, June 27, 2025

The final episode of The Young and the Restless features Nick questioning Cane’s intentions. How many more confrontations will Cane face for this shocking reveal of his? Sharon and Phyllis receive a painful reminder of their past trauma. Will they be reminded of Martin’s kidnapping? Lastly, Lily makes a bold move with Damian. Is this the start of something new or a plan in progress?

