The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Brady filling EJ in on what he’s learned. Meanwhile, Chanel opened up to Abe and Paulina. Marlena saw Sarah for a check-up. And lastly, Holly, Tate, Aaron, and Sophia had their last moments as high schoolers at their bittersweet graduation event.

From wedding moments and questionable moves to blame games and vows to protect, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the drama show.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 23, 2025

The first episode of next week sees EJ vowing to protect Johnny. On the other hand, Tony decided to take matters into his own hands. Then there are Jack, Jennifer, JJ, and Thomas who enjoy family game time. And lastly, Shane forces Cat’s hand. What will this drama lead to in the near future?

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Up next, Paul and Andrew marry. When Rachel tells Marlena a secret, will this shake up the whole EJ shooting case? Meanwhile, Shane wonders if Tate is having second thoughts. And lastly, Belle opens up to Carrie.

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Xander reveals a plan to save Titan-DiMera, but will it work, or will it fail? Stephanie questions Philip. How will he respond? Will he continue to claim that Xander did not beat him? Marlena and Roman confront Johnny. Are they going to ask him if he was the one who shot EJ that dramatic night?

How will he respond? Is this due to Rachel’s claims and her nightmares? Sophia seeks Melinda’s help. Will she offer her assistance or refuse?

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Kate witnesses a moment between Roman and Marlena, but how will she react to it? Xander and Sarah argue. Will it lead to a custody battle for their daughter Victoria? When Belle confronts EJ, what questions does she have for him? Johnny and Gabi pitch ideas to each other. Will any work out?

Friday, June 27, 2025

The final episode of the next week sees Alex agreeing to Kate’s request. But what could it be about? Jada gives Stephanie advice. Will she take it? Xander and Philip come to an understanding. Is there a chance that the two brothers can go back to the bond they were starting to share months ago?

Johnny worries about EJ. Is this related to the shooting fiasco and what it means for his son? Lastly, Cat and Chad spend a pleasant evening together.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Witcher: Is Geralt & Ciri’s Separation A Risky Move For Netflix’s Fantasy Show? Here’s What We Think

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News