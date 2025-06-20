The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Xander making his intentions clear to Sarah. On the other hand, Philip stuck to his story and claimed that Xander was not the one who beat him up. Elsewhere, Belle comforted her mother, Marlena, in the empty aftermath of John’s death and the funeral.

On the other hand, Chanel leaned on Paulina. Last but not least, EJ was straightforward with his son Johnny. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 20, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama series set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 20, 2025

The week’s final episode sees Brady filling EJ in on what he’s learned. Is he going to tell him what Kristen shared with him? Or is this related to something else instead? On the other hand, Chanel opens up to Abe and Paulina. What new issue is troubling her, and is this about Johnny again?

Elsewhere, Marlena sees Sarah for a check-up. Feeling a little dizzy and not well, Marlena calls Sarah for a check-up. There’s more than one reason to be honest. First and most importantly, she is dealing with the aftermath of John’s death. She also saw Rachel having bad dreams, which worried her.

After all, the little girl was seeing someone get shot in her dreams. How will this check-up go? Especially when Sarah actually has her own problems with Xander to deal with? Will the two women catch up and share some advice for one another? It might just be the therapy they need right now.

Lastly, Holly, Tate, Aaron, and Sophia share their last moments as high schoolers. It’s time for them to graduate and move ahead in their lives, as their school life is left behind. What’s about to be shocking is when Sophie tells Tate that she is in labor. Is the baby ready to arrive in the world?

How will the high schoolers deal with this situation while graduation goes on? Will Holly help Sophia and Tate navigate this situation? She might have broken up with Tate, but the two recently bonded again after she comforted him on the death of John and told him she was looking for college options.

What will Sophia and Tate do with the baby? Will their adoption plan even work? Will Chanel and Johnny step up despite their recent backtracking? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Friends: The Hit Sitcom Had A Totally Different Name – You’ll Never Guess The Original Title!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News