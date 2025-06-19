The relationship between Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor has been the main centerpiece of The Valley, and now the drama between them and the toxicity has taken its place. Be it Jax’s substance issues, the abuse Brittany had to face, and the fact that the divorced duo have a son together, Cruz.

The reality series has faced a lot of backlash with fans claiming the Bravo show is giving an abuser like Jax a platform. Alex Baskin, the executive producer of the series, has now shed some light on the situation and what it means for the future of the popular show and the upcoming third season.

The Valley Producer Addresses Backlash Against Jax Taylor

During a conversation with Variety, Alex revealed that the end of Brittany and Jax’s marriage is a challenge for the team and the network. He pointed out that the show has filmed the whole mess “from a documentary place.” He then continued, “This is what is happening.”

“Had we not covered it, then we wouldn’t have been telling a truthful story. And I think that’s even more problematic,” the EP felt. He said, “We’re all trying to figure out how to tell the story responsibly and fairly, in a way that is entertaining and real.” The goal is not to romanticize or manufacture it.

“That doesn’t put a gloss on what is really happening. This subject matter is dark,” he accepted. Alex also commented on Brittany having had enough of all the drama. She was the one who filed for divorce and sole custody of their son. “She was going to say everything that she had experienced.”

Welcome to the neighborhood 🏡 Join the block party when #TheValley premieres March 19th! pic.twitter.com/UdlZvY2bxi — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 27, 2024

The Valley producer divulged, “That’s her story. She felt like the problem was he had been enabled for too long,” which is why she chose to speak about everything she faced at the hands of Jax. “Our job is to tell the full story,” Alex said, referring to people questioning why it was filmed and shown.

“If we didn’t tell the story in its completeness, then we would be covering up something that really happened, and denying Brittany the chance to share what she had been through,” explained, denying claims of “platforming an abuser.” Alex said it was sharing the story and the experience with people.

The Valley Producer On What This Means For Season 3

“We’re figuring out all of it. It’s very likely the show does look different next season, but I don’t know what different means,” he responded when asked about what this situation means for The Valley’s next edition. He added they would never want to force people into a space. It would be taxing and difficult.

“At this point, I don’t know what form that will take going forward,” Alex felt and added, “No one is guaranteed a job indefinitely.” He concluded that the network is always in favor of individuals seeking help for their actions.

