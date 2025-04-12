Season 2 of The Valley is premiering on April 15, 2025, on Bravo, but the dynamics of the cast has massively changed since the last season of the reality series. Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from husband Jax Taylor after his cocaine addiction, and the two are not co-parenting their son Cruz.

The other dynamics have also seen feuds and drama and fights, making season 2 a highly anticipated one to witness the changes in interactions. Brittany recently spoke about the upcoming season of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, what to expect from it, her divorce from Jax and more.

Brittany Cartwright On What To Expect From The Valley Season 2 Amidst Divorce From Jax Taylor

During a conversation with Life & Style Magazine, the reality star teased the upcoming edition of The Valley. “For me, personally, really nothing is off limits. I opened up in a way I really never have before,” she said and then added, “The entire season is filled with drama from start to finish and really never lets up.” Brittany also spoke about Jax going to rehab for his issues.

She commented, “I, more than anyone in this world, want Jax to get better. I have tried everything in my power to help and support him over the years. I think right now, it’s too soon to say that Jax has changed.” She said, “I’ve lost a lot of trust in him, and you’ll see why throughout the season. Time will tell and his actions will speak for themselves,” referring to what’s in store.

As for co-parenting, it has “been a challenge to navigate” for her. Brittany felt, “My priority is my son and his well-being. Despite everything going on, he’s such a happy little boy, so that’s what’s most important.” She revealed that she has also gone on a couple of dates and is trying to live life again.

As per the official synopsis of the season, Brittany and Jax’s relationship has taken a turn since they filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. “He decided to seek professional help after his loved ones encouraged him for it” which led to him entering a mental health facility and attempting to fix his anger. Brittany “is trying to rediscover herself and trying not to forgive.”

She is “adjusting to her life as a single mother and prioritizing herself. For the unversed, Brittany and Jax separated in February 2024 and she filed for divorce in August. Apart from them, the cast of The Valley features Nia Booko, Danny Booko, Luke Broderick, Kristen Doute, Jason Caperna, Zack Wickham, Jesse Lally, Janet Caperna, Jasmine Goode, Michelle Saniei.

