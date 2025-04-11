The previous episode of General Hospital saw Vaughn briefing Josslyn, Jordan pitching her plan to Laura, Natalia making a confession to Sonny, Tracy issuing a warning, and Nina advising her daughter Willow yet again. For avid viewers of the soap opera, there’s a lot more drama on the way.

There’s much to look forward to from confessions and confrontations to bonding and romances. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 11, 2025

The week’s final episode features Jason intervening with Carly while Willow is left shaken. Carly has had enough of Willow and her horrendous choices. She was furious when she found out Willow had moved in with Drew and had the kids move in. Michael, the father of the kids, is not in town and is seeking treatment in Germany for his burns.

Since he is not present to ensure the kids’ safety and protection, it is one of his mother’s and the kids’ grandmother’s jobs to take matters into her own hands. First, Willow cheated on Michael with Drew, and now she is moving their kids into Drew’s house? Carly is having none of that and is even ready to raise her hand when Jason intervenes to halt the feud.

Willow is left shaken after this encounter. What exactly will this lead to? Up next, Sasha bonds with Danny. Elsewhere on General Hospital, Anna confronts Emma. She wants to know what led to her being expelled from her school. Emma has signed an NDA, but will she break it to reveal the truth to Anna? Or will she keep secrets from her grandmother? How will Anna react to the truth?

On the other hand, Kai’s news stuns Trina. What happened to make her feel so shocked? How will this change things between the two? When Alexis seeks a lawyer, is it because Ava is blackmailing her using footage of her daughter Kristina’s revenge plan? When Curtis confides in Portia, what exactly could it be about? Up next, Joss questions Vaughn. But will she get any answers?

She has been suspicious of him for a while, but will she come closer to finding out the truth about him? How will Alexis deal with Ava while also protecting Kristina? How will she ensure that Molly doesn’t find out it was Kristina behind the car crash that led to Molly’s father Ric’s life being in danger and him being hospitalized? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more details about it.

