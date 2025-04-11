The Young and the Restless is going full speed ahead with the kidnapping storyline which has now revealed what fans had already guessed. Alan is not Alan but Martin instead. The evil twin brother who everyone thought was dead. It was actually Alan who died and Martin took over his life to keep doing his experiments. Sadly, Traci got involved with him romantically.

Thankfully, the truth came out before Traci could be harmed but she is now beyond guilty that she brought him to Genoa City thinking he was Alan and risked the lives of the residents. Especially Sharon and Phyllis who Martin kidnapped. Here’s what Beth Maitland said about playing Traci on the soap opera and how this explosive storyline will affect the character and her life.

The Young & The Restless: Beth Maitland On Traci Being Heartbroken Over Alan Being Martin

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the soap star revealed that she loves doing long-term storylines. “I love the old-fashioned way of telling stories, when it took, sometimes months, for stories to build up to the giant climax and for little nuggets to be dropped along the way,” she divulged and added, “Planting the seeds, building the romance, building the relationship.”

She pointed out how Traci was involved in finding out the hints that led to the reveal. “Making all of these pieces connect, I loved that part. Traci is a novelist, she’s a writer, she’s got a great imagination,” Beth said and felt as of now, Traci was “everybody’s shoulder to cry on” but this story brought to the forefront her depth and that “there’s a lot more to her than that.”

She also expressed her gratitude over the fan message she received on the daily. The actress explained, “Over the decades, I represent a certain percentage of the population, women over a certain age. It really matters to me that I bring authenticity to the playing of that, a role that is really unique in all of daytime.” She takes pride in the representation and appreciation.

As for Traci, this bombshell has obviously affected her emotionally. Beth said, “She takes it really seriously that it’s impacted her family, and how she is responsible for bringing him into their home, but also Phyllis and Sharon, who are innocent bystanders in all of this.” This led to Traci feeling beyond devastated and responsible about the trauma but still, she is a survivor.

She praised her co-stars Peter Bergman and Eileen Davidson, who play Tracis’ brother Jack and sister Ashley Abbott respectively. “There is no place I would rather be than working with those two actors. Everybody in the family, we are all so connected that all we have to do is just look up at each other and the tears are there,” she expressed about the bonding.

