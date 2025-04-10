The previous episode saw Gabi recalling the night EJ was shot, Melinda questioning Kristen, Xander and Philip making a play while Belle confessed her feelings to EJ. There’s a lot more for fans to look forward to, especially the return of Sami and her witnessing Belle holding onto a comatose EJ.

From advice and returns to bossy orders and confessions, many exciting scenes are about to unfold on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 10, 2025, episode when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 10, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Sami catching Belle with EJ. The former arrives back in town and reaches the hospital to meet EJ after he was shot. Sami walks in when her sister is confessing her feelings for EJ who is in a comatose condition after the shooting. Belle is surprised to see her sister back in town. What exactly will this lead to? Is this the beginning of a war?

The sisters have never seen eye to eye and Sami hearing Belle confess her feelings for her former husband won’t be easy. It might not be too much of a surprise since she might have heard there was something between EJ and Belle but her confession might just trigger the competitiveness in Sami. Is her return going to lead to a love triangle between Sami, EJ and Belle?

On the other hand, Chad gives Johnny advice. Could it be about EJ and the feud between the father and son at the moment? How will this change things? Especially with Johnny’s mother Sami being back in Salem. When Philip and Xander boss around Gabi, how will she react? Is she going to take their nonsense or give it back? The two are streamlining the plans.

EJ is in the hospital and Kristen is being questioned about it which gives them the perfect opportunity to strike. Will their plot to takeover DiMera ENterprises work or fall flat? Will their bossing around work or will they face a setback that might ruin all their plans? What exactly is in store for them? Especially with the truth about the forged letter still sitting behind wraps.

When Alex makes his feelings clear to Sarah, how will she react? He tells her that he doesn’t like lying to Xander. What will he decide for the future?

Lastly, Rex reassures Kate. Will this help her cruise through her problems or is there more trouble on the horizon? Stay tuned for more details about the storylines and the characters of Days of our Lives only on Peacock.

