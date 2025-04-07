Forrester Creations is back where it belongs. Hope was fired and dumped by Carter, and she almost got aggressive with her mother, Brooke. Luna has her eyes on Will. It looks like Los Angeles is filled with its fair share of drama yet again.

This week has much to look forward to for The Bold and the Beautiful fans and enthusiasts. Be it Liam’s health crisis, Luna’s plotting to attain Will, Brooke being desperate for Ridge, or Deacon throwing hands at Carter for daughter Hope. There’s lots to look forward to, and here’s what to expect.

The Bold & The Beautiful: What Storylines To Expect From This Week?

First and foremost, Liam collapsed after a confrontation with his father, Bill. He was hospitalized and is undergoing treatment as his fate hangs in the balance. Dr. Grace looks after the medical emergency, but what could have caused this? Did his fierce argument with his father, Bill, trigger this? Regardless, he has a lot of support for him.

The Forresters and the Spencers rush to check on him, but it remains unclear whether he is out of danger. Emotions are set to be high, with many visits and revelations. Meanwhile, Steffy has had enough of Bill and his choices. She questioned him about rescuing Luna from prison and keeping her captive at the Spencer Estate without telling anyone about it.

Steffy reiterates how dangerous Luna is and how she might threaten her family, but Bill disagrees. What exactly will this war of words lead to? Will this ruin their equation and the bond between the families? On the other hand, Brooke cannot truly understand that a no means no.

She begged Ridge to take her back and reignite their past romance, but he rejected her and told her he had chosen Taylor. Brooke is not okay with taking this rejection and is desperate to do whatever it takes to pull Ridge back into her orbit. She goes as far as wearing lingerie for him.

Hoping to surprise and seduce him, she confidently awaits Ridge at the Forrester Creations office. But much to her dismay, Taylor walks in and sees her half-naked and ready to seduce Ridge. What exactly will this lead to? Will Taylor call her out and ask Steffy to fire her like she fired Hope?

Meanwhile, Luna doesn’t care that Will has feelings for Electra. She wants him and will do whatever it takes to make it happen. When she turns to her devious grandmother, Sheila, what advice will she get in return? Lastly, Hope’s tears have led to her father Deacon’s fury, and he is throwing his hands.

He goes over to meet Carter and confronts him for breaking Hope’s heart when, in reality, it was Hope who dumped Carter. When things get violent, and Deacon smacks Carter, the latter doesn’t hold back either and gives it back. How will this explosive fight change things on Bold and the Beautiful?

