Phineas and Ferb fans! Dust off your blueprints and get your summer socks ready as the popular animated series is making its long-awaited return.

After a decade-long hiatus with a few films and specials in between to keep fans buzzing, Disney Channel is officially bringing back the wildly inventive duo who turned every day of summer into an engineering marvel.

Ten Years Later And the Boys Are Still Building Big

The trailer for this brand-new chapter drops viewers right back into that familiar, chaotic magic consisting of skyscraper-sized contraptions, impossible inventions, and, of course, a big sister on the verge of a meltdown.

Candace is still trying to catch the boys in the act, and her frustration remains as hilariously futile as ever. Right on cue, their mom always seems to miss the epic creations just in time. Meanwhile, down in the secret agent world of suburban wildlife, Perry the Platypus continues his double life, flipping from house pet to suave operative and keeping the ever-so-incompetent Dr. Doofenshmirtz in check.

And yes, the absurdity is still dialed up to 11. In just a glimpse from the trailer, we get submarine sandwiches that are literally subs, slow-mo action jumps worthy of an 80s action movie, and all the joy of summer vacation packed into thirty seconds of animated glee.

Candace Still Can’t Catch a Break

Ashley Tisdale, who’s been a Disney staple since the High School Musical days, returns as the voice of Candace, bringing her signature comedic energy. Dan Povenmire is also stepping back into the maniacal shoes of Dr. Doofenshmirtz, and together with co-creator Jeff Marsh, the original team is making sure the revival stays true to its delightfully unhinged roots.

But wait, there’s more! Disney Channel is celebrating this comeback with two companion shorts – Cartoonified with Phineas and Ferb, where the stepbrothers interview real-world celebs, and Agent P, Under C, giving fans even more Perry-led spy adventures against fresh new villains.

PHINALLY! Summer belongs to you (again!) New Season premieres June 5 on @DisneyChannel, and next day on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/CLKgYKxcTw — Disney TVA (@DisneyTVA) April 3, 2025

Phineas and Ferb officially returns on June 5 on Disney Channel, with episodes arriving on Disney+ the very next day.

