As she belted Party in the USA in Miami, the chain on Miley Cyrus’ silver chainmail top snapped mid-performance. Instead of panic? A sly grin, a quick exit, and a fiery red blazer revival. “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” she quipped, rewriting her own lyrics.

For Cyrus, live TV chaos is just another Tuesday. The former Hannah Montana star, who grew up on Disney’s polished sets, leaned into the “tight-rope walk” of unscripted moments. “They want to see you dangle, but they don’t want to see you fall,” she told British Vogue later. Hosting with Pete Davidson—a duo NBC billed as “wild” and unpredictable—Cyrus leaned into the hype. “We promoted the show as, ‘You never know what’s going to happen,’” she joked.

The malfunction wasn’t her first rodeo. At 30, Cyrus has survived glitter cannons, twerking scandals, and reinventions from teen idol to rock provocateur. When the chain broke, she strutted backstage like it was choreographed. “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” she deadpanned, nodding to her past risque outfits.

Fans praised her cool, but Cyrus shrugged it off. “What is a live TV performance with everything going right?” she mused. The incident even became a punchline. “Show your boobs and you get renewed,” she laughed, crediting mentor Dolly Parton. “Dolly taught me that.”

Behind the humor lay strategy. Cyrus knows spectacle sells—and Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party thrived on it. Ratings soared, proving her point. While Davidson dodged slapstick, Cyrus owned the spotlight, glitch and all. “Pretty classy compared to Pete,” she teased, cementing her rep as TV’s unflappable queen.

Decades in the spotlight taught her to spin chaos into gold. From The Last Song teen drama to Bangerz rebellion, Cyrus mastered the art of the pivot. The malfunction? Just another verse in her playbook. After all, when you’ve hosted a NYE special in a barely-there outfit, a broken chain is just… accessorizing.

In the end, Cyrus didn’t just save the moment—she weaponized it. Live TV bloopers? Call it job security. And as Dolly would say, sometimes a little “malfunction” is just good business.

