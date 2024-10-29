Ah, the sweet nostalgia of Miley Cyrus rocking the dual life of Hannah Montana! Remember when this girl-next-door-turned-pop sensation ruled our screens for five unforgettable years? Well, it wasn’t just about the catchy tunes and sparkly outfits. Miley was ready to shed the Disney mold. As she told Elle, “The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can’t put the f–king wig on again.” Yep, talk about a coming-of-age moment! At just 13, Miley snagged the iconic role. But by 18, she was ready to step into her spotlight.

This wasn’t just a regular career move; it was a transformation. Miley finally embraced her past and the character that helped her grow. “I feel like I’m just not ashamed of that anymore,” she shared, highlighting how Hannah Montana influenced her fans and even industry heavyweights like Cardi B. Can you picture Cardi belting out “See You Again”? Pure gold!

Miley’s Journey Beyond the Wig

Stepping out from a role that defined her wasn’t a walk in the park. Miley faced some severe growing pains. In a candid moment, she admitted, “I tried to go to therapy a few times, and they treated me like I was everyone else who sits on the couch.” Talk about feeling misunderstood! She needed someone to understand that her paranoia stemmed from a different place—like the drones buzzing around her backyard.

Fast forward to 2019, and Miley was still searching for her identity. “I’m still trying on identities and seeing what fits,” she admitted, keeping fans excited for her next evolution. And who could forget the Disney Legend award she snagged at D23? Becoming the youngest to receive the honor? Classic Miley! She gushed about her time as Hannah, admitting, “I’m going to cry.”

The Hannah Montana Legacy

Reflecting on her character’s legacy, Miley noted that Hannah was created to “rebuild and reimagine” the Disney brand. “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana because she made Miley in so many ways,” she told the crowd, honoring her roots while celebrating her growth. Talk about a full-circle moment!

Miley also reminisced about her first concert as Hannah Montana—an iconic gig at Glendale Mall. “In reality, I was a little girl in a blonde wig at the mall,” she recalled, “but I was Hannah Montana in my heart. And I was so proud to be.”

Miley Cyrus: A Star Born

Nicknamed “Smiley” for her infectious grin, she eventually made her name official as Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008. Her godmother? Dolly Parton. From the moment Miley caught the acting bug after seeing Mamma Mia!, she was for the stars.

Her breakout came at age 11 when she auditioned for Hannah Montana, beating out over 1,000 hopefuls. “She stood before us and knocked us out,” Disney’s president, Gary Marsh, recalled. The show premiered in March 2006 and quickly soared to the top.

Yet there were challenges. Despite playing best friends on-screen, Miley and co-star Emily Osment had their share of drama. “There was a competition between us—girls struggle with that,” Miley confessed. But they found their groove over time, proving that friendships can bloom even in the most competitive environments.

