The Hindi film industry is not uncommon with fallouts. However, some friendships that are destined to thrive often manage to mend their ways. One such bond was of Vyjayanthimala and the late Dilip Kumar. The duo was touted to be one of the most loved onscreen pairs during the 50s and the 60s. They also shared a warm friendship offscreen but they had an infamous fallout once which had led to their equation being tarnished for a brief period of time.

What Had Gone Wrong Between Vyjayanthimala And Dilip Kumar?

According to Etimes, Vyjayanthimala was originally cast for the 1967 film, Ram Aur Shyam opposite Dilip Kumar and had also shot for a few scenes of the movie. However, the producer of the movie, Nagi Reddy felt that the actress was being too fussy about things like her costume and jewelry. It was then that the producer decided to get the actress replaced.

This led to the Duniya actress being replaced by Waheeda Rahman in the movie. However, Vyjayanthimala felt that it was Dilip Kumar who had gotten her replaced in the movie. This misunderstanding led to a severe dent in their friendship wherein they were not in talking terms anymore.

Here’s Who Played Truce For Dilip Kumar And Vyjayanthimala

Well, we are talking about none other than Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu. Saira also shared a close bond with Vyjayanthimala and called her “Akka” which means elder sister. In a throwback Instagram post, Banu shared how she and her husband used to bump into the Pyaar Hi Pyaar actress and her husband on multiple occasions.

In one such occasion, Saira Banu recalled her and Dilip Kumar meeting Vyjayanthimala and her husband. However, the Padosan actress was dely affected by the coldness between Kumar and his Naya Daur co-star who were not even meeting each other’s gaze. It was then that Saira had enough and she brought the two of them together to become friends again.

This led to Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala patching up and giving their friendship a second chance. Saira Banu had concluded the beautiful post by recalling how the Jewel Thief actress and her son Suchendra would often visit their home while they used to travel from Madras. Well, that is how Banu had played an integral role in reuniting her husband with a close friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Meena Kumari’s Pakeezah Is A Cult Classic But Was Marred By Dark Tragedies & Loss, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News