Vyjayanthimala has had a glorious contribution to Indian cinema with her stellar filmography and phenomenal dancing chops. The actress was in the peak of her career during the 1950s and 1960s wherein she was a part of many critically acclaimed and commercially films. These movies not only required her to look beautiful and dance gracefully but her role also had a substance in the storyline.

Some of her memorable performances were for movies like Sadhna, Madhumati, Devdas, Sangam, Ganga Jamuna, Sangharsh, Amrapali, and Hatey Bazarey. When it came to the 1955 film Devdas, Vyjayanthimala starred alongside the legendary Dilip Kumar and essayed the role of Chandramukhi. However, did you know that the actress was offered the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film which she was quick to refuse? Not only this but she was also the first actress to do so.

According to a feature on Quint by journalist Khalid Mohamed, Vyjayanthimala turned down the award because she did not consider her role to be just a ‘supporting’ one for Devdas. Hence, she thought that she did not deserve the award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film. The Aasha actress was of the opinion that her role in the film was as important as that of actress Suchitra Sen who played Paro in the same.

Well, this was truly a bold, gutsy and a badass move for Vyjayanthimala to stand up for the magnitude of her work in Devdas which still remains one of her most memorable movies. For the unversed, she received the Best Actress award for movies like Ganga Jumna, Sangam and Sadhna. This is a testimony that the actress-dancer knew how to stand up strong for her craft and expected to get the deserved recognition for the same. Her last film was the 1970 movie Ganwaar opposite Rajendra Kumar.

