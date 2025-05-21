Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani led War 2 has kickstarted its pre-box office journey on a smashing note. The first teaser was unveiled on the South superstar’s birthday on May 20, 2025. It went viral in no time, receiving huge praise and massive views! Scroll below for our exclusive teaser verdict!

How much views did War 2 teaser gain in first 24 hours?

The promo was released on Tuesday, 11 AM. On YouTube, War 2 teaser has accumulated 23.47 million views in the first 24 hours. It remained the most-viewed in Hindi with a staggering viewership of 20 million. It garnered 3.1 million views in Telugu and 374K in Tamil.

That’s not it, the official teaser featuring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR in lead gained 930K likes on YouTube, including all languages. It received majorly favorable reviews. Fans went gaga over the oomph factor of Kiara Advani, along with the chiselled physiques of the leading heroes. The action sequences, direction, as well as background music also received praise.

Here’s a breakdown of War 2 teaser views on YouTube:

Hindi: 20 million

Telugu: 3.1 million

Tamil: 374K

Total: 23.47 million

Most viewed Bollywood teasers on YouTube (first 24 hours)

War 2 has surpassed Salman Khan‘s Bharat, Hrithik Roshan’s own Fighter among others to enter the top 5 most viewed teasers of all-time in Bollywood within 24 hours. It stands at #5 spot.

Take a look at the most viewed Bollywood teasers in first 24 hours below:

Sikandar Teaser 1 – 41.6 million Dunki – 36.8 million Maidaan – 29.5 million Sikandar Teaser 2 – 24 million War 2 – 23.47 million Fighter – 23.1 million Animal – 22.6 million Bharat – 21.5 million Kalank – 20 million Sanju – 19.1 million

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR starrer has begun on a victorious note! Given the current buzz, the advance booking will be unleashing madness.

More about War 2

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by YRF. It is the sixth film in the spy universe after Tiger, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The action thriller is slated to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday.

