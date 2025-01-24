Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force hit the theaters on January 24th. Since the film is based on the Indian Air Force officers, fans have been comparing it to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, which came out on the Republic Day weekend last year.

Siddharth Anand, who directed Fighter, now has taken a jibe at the makers of Sky Force. A day before the film’s release, the filmmaker took to social media and talked about ‘insecure’ people.

Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Makes Social Media Post About Insecure People a Day Before Sky Force’s Release On January 23rd, Siddharth Anand took to X (formerly Twitter) to lash out at people who succeed at the expense of others. The director wrote, “Hahahaha!! Insecurity hits new lows! I feel so important today! Have faith in yourself! Come on yo!! There is an old saying – Blowing off another candle won’t make yours burn brighter! But alas…”

Hahahaha!! Insecurity hits new lows! I feel so important today! 😎

Have faith in your own self! Come on yo!!

An old saying – By blowing off another candle, won’t make yours burn brighter! But alas… — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 23, 2025

Fans quickly noticed the post’s timing, as it comes just a day before Sky Force’s release. Ever since the trailer launch of the film, viewers have compared it to Siddharth’s Fighter. Though the two films have different storylines, their treatment and premise are similar.

Fighter is a fictional tale based on IAF officers. At the same time, Sky Force tells the story of India’s first airstrike against Pakistan, which took place in Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

With Siddharth’s post, many fans have sided with him, while others have termed it unnecessary as Sky Force makers have not talked about Fighter in any of their interviews. Fighter was one of the most-anticipated films of 2024. Though the action thriller made over Rs. 200 crore at the box office, the performance was underwhelming.

On the other hand, Sky Force has a budget of Rs. 160 crore. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. The cast includes Sharad Kelkar, Manish Choudhary, Mohit Chauhan, and Varun Badola.

