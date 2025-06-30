The mythological horror drama Maa carry forwards Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan universe. So, the expectations are huge at the box office. Kajol starrer had concluded its opening weekend on a victorious note. However, it has witnessed an unexpected fall in collections on the first Monday. Scroll below for the day 4 early trends!

Maa Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates

The journey is challenging as the screens have been divided with Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 4. Aamir Khan starrer is giving its competitor a run for its money and the consequences are visible. As per early trends, Maa earned around 2.5-3 crores on day 4. It suffered a 40-50% drop compared to 4.93 crores earned on the opening day.

The domestic earnings will now land around 20.93-21.43 crores. It now remains crucial for Maa to hold its fort, specially with the mid-week blues incoming. If it slips, Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par could soon take over the screens, which would be worrisome. So far, things look under control.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown of Maa (net collections) below:

Day 1: 4.93 crores

Day 2: 6.26 crores

Day 3: 7.24 crores

Day 4: 2.50-3 crores

Total: 20.93-21.43 crores

Set to enter Kajol’s highest-grossing films of all-time

By a small margin, Maa missed out on entering Kajol’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. It is competing with We Are Family (21.64 crores) for its official entry into the list. That milestone will be unlocked tomorrow. Post that, it will be competing against Ishq (24.93 crores).

Will Maa enter top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025?

If Kajol starrer maintains a good hold at the box office, there is possibility that it could enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025. It needs a minimum 40.73 crore+ to beat The Diplomat, which stands at the tenth spot. However, with the arrival of Metro In Dino on July 4, 2025, the ticket windows will further get congested.

