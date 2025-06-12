Kajol is ready to return to the silver screen with her new mythological horror venture, Maa. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the film has already raised eyebrows for its dark and strong themes, reminding fans of Shaitaan. Naturally, fans wondered whether Ajay Devgn or R Madhavan would make a surprise appearance in the film. Now, Kajol has finally responded to the rumours – and here’s what she had to say.

Kajol Responds To Shaitaan Crossover Rumours

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol was questioned if the audience could expect cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn or R Madhavan in Maa, particularly considering that the movie has a similar tone as Shaitaan. With her signature humour, Kajol said, “No, no. Kaash aap ne yeh suggestion mujhe pehli diya hota. Humari shooting ke pehle diya hota toh hum shayad shooting kar bhi lete. (No, no. I wish you had given me this suggestion earlier. If you had given it before our shoot, we might have even managed to do the shooting).

She explained that it’s too late now since the movie is close to release. However, she gave fans a ray of hope by saying, “If people love the film, hopefully there will be a Maa 2.” So while the current film won’t feature the two stars, a sequel might just be the place for some exciting crossovers.

Maa Is Set To Release In Multiple Languages

Maa is directed by Vishal Furia, best known for Chhorii, and written by Mary Kom writer Saiwyn Quadras. The movie follows the story of a mother, Kajol, who endures spine-chilling supernatural happenings to safeguard her daughter. Mixing horror and mythology, the movie deals with issues of faith, sacrifice, and inner strength.

The cast also includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma. The music has been composed by Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is slated for release on June 27. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, giving fans across regions a chance to experience this mythological thriller.

Check out the trailer of Maa below:

