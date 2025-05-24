The crime thriller Raid 2 is now the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer is now competing against biggies like OMG 2, Rustom, and others at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the latest update on day 23.

Raid 2 Box Office Collections in India

The weekend boost was much needed as the collections have now dropped below the 2 crore mark. Three Bollywood movies – Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kapkapiii, and Kesari Veer were released this Friday. The show count have reduced, which will also impact Ajay Devgn starrer. On day 23, Raid 2 earned 1.23 crores.

The 23-day total at the Indian box office stands at 163.02 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 192.36 crores.

Take a look at the Raid 2 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 98.89 cr (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Week 2: 41.33 crores

Week 3: 21.57 crores

Day 23: 1.23 crores

Total: 163.02 crores

How much has Raid 2 earned worldwide?

Raid 2 is now in the fourth week of its box office run. It has raked in 220.16 crore gross at the global box office. It is now chasing the 250 crore mark, which looks difficult because of fresh competition. Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 will also steal its thunder at the ticket windows starting June 6, 2025.

The crime thriller has surpassed the worldwide collections of Akshay Kumar’s two films – Rustom (218.80 crores) and OMG 2 (220 crores). It has also axed Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores).

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown of Raid 2 below:

India net: 163.02 crore

India gross: 192.36 crores

Overseas gross: 27.80 crores

Worldwide gross: 220.16 crores

The next target is Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (221.28 crores) and Salman Khan’s Tubelight (223.24 crores). Ajay Devgn is also very close to his own Total Dhamaal (223.36 crores).

