After multiple delays, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally ready to be released in theatres. Pawan Kalyan, last seen on the big screen in 2023, is gearing up to entertain his fans next month. Despite getting postponed several times, the buzz is still strong for the film, and the first glimpse of it is clearly seen through an impressive response to the USA pre-sales for the premiere shows. Let’s find out how the magnum opus is faring at the USA box office!

Pawan Kalyan is making his return after two years

For those who don’t know, the Power Star was last seen in Bro, alongside Sai Durgha Tej. It was released in 2023, so there’s been a gap of two years. Afterward, he focused more on politics and eventually tasted big success in his political innings. On the other hand, his fans have been dying to whistle and cheer for him in theatres. Finally, he is ready to make a smashing comeback.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is off to a rocking start in the pre-sales of USA premieres

The two-year-long gap is actually helping Hari Hara Veera Mallu as fans crazily anticipate seeing Pawan Kalyan on the big screen. His fans in the USA are showing great enthusiasm for the premiere shows, resulting in a rocking initial trend in pre-sales. Currently, 91 theatres are listed for premieres, and 302 shows are available for bookings.

As soon as the shows were listed for premieres, Hari Hara Veera Mallu sold over 1,300 tickets in no time. It equals a collection of $37.8K at the USA box office. This is a strong start, and the momentum is expected to stay the same.

Can Hari Hara Veera Mallu beat Agnyathavaasi’s premieres at the North American box office?

Pawan Kalyan‘s career-best numbers for North American (USA and Canada) premieres came with Agnyathavaasi. Back in 2018, it earned a whopping $1.52 million. Now beating this number is a big task, but it is possible if Hari Hara Veera Mallu keeps the momentum intact. The trailer will be a deciding factor in this.

More about Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, the upcoming Telugu historical action entertainer is scheduled to release on June 12, 2025. Its North American premieres are locked for June 11. The film also features Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles.

