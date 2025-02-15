Bobby Deol is the son of Dharmendra and the younger brother of Sunny Deol, an eminent actor in the Hindi film industry. He has appeared in several action thrillers, but there was a time when he was not getting work. The actor was frustrated during that phase in his career. He once opened up about that challenging phase. Keep scrolling for more.

He appeared for the first time as a child artist in his father Dharmendra’s movie Dharam Veer. Bobby debuted with Barsaat in 1995 and won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Some of his most successful films include Soldier, Bichhoo, Ajnabee, and Humraaz. He has also been appearing in web shows. The actor regained

A few years back, in an interview with Filmfare, Bobby Deol spoke at length about his role in the Netflix drama Class of ’83. He revealed that his character’s life and real-life situation were similar. Like Vijay Singh Bobb, he was unable to alter some situations in his real life.

The Animal actor explained, “Main khud se naaraz ho gaya tha… I got angry with myself because I was not getting any work. You know, there was a time when people came to me with work. Then, the times changed. People stopped coming, stopped meeting. I was losing out on so much work, and afterwards, I really gave up. I stopped taking care of myself. I started drinking. I was lost somewhere and went adrift. It’s so bad…seeing my children watching their father sitting at home.”

He also revealed how he pulled himself out of that state. Bobby Deol added, “Then I realized I had to help myself because no one else could. I began looking after myself and kept myself ready for opportunities. I want to forget those days.”

Bobby Deol also added that his wife Tanya supported him a lot; she is the best thing that ever happened to him. On the professional front, he made his Tamil debut last year with Suriya’s Kanguva and has Housefull 5 in the pipeline.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Juhi Chawla Almost Broke Into Tears Because Of Aamir Khan While Filming, Leading The Latter To Apologize: “I Didn’t Go To The Set, The Next Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News