Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan are one of the most loved on-screen duos of the 90s who have done some of the iconic movies, including Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The actors shared a close friendship off the screen; however, during the filming of Ishq, Aamir, and Ajay Devgn went a little too far with their pranks, making Juhi upset.

Juhi and Aamir became overnight stars with their film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, released in 1988, a musical film directed by Mansoor Khan in his directorial debut. The romance drama featured Aamir and Juhi as two individuals recounting their journey of falling in love, eloping, and the aftermath. It won multiple awards at the 34th Filmfare Awards, including Best Male Debut and Best Female Debut.

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla paired up again for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Ishq. Ishq features Aamir and Juhi alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead roles. Ajay and Aamir are infamous for playing pranks on their co-stars. Once, Madhuri Dixit cased Aamir with a bat as he spat on her hand, pretending to read her palm. Years ago, in an interview with Savvy Magazine, Juhi recalled when Aamir and Ajay went overboard with their pranks, and she was upset with the Dangal star.

Juhi Chawla recalled, “Aamir was somebody I liked as a friend. We used to fight about tiny things. Once, we fought over something stupid and didn’t speak to each other for some time. We were shooting for Ishq, and Aamir and Ajay [Devgn] would pull pranks on me on the set. They went on till a point where I almost cried. I was upset and, in an egotistical moment, declared that I would not shoot the next day.”

She added, “And to my word, I didn’t go to the set the next day. The following day, Aamir, Ajay, and Induji came to my house, and Aamir apologized.” Juhi also revealed what happened after that and continued, “But once that was resolved, Aamir got very upset with me. He said, ‘You can say anything to me or fight with me, but you cannot not come to the set. The whole day of shooting got stalled because of you. And that’s a big loss to the producer because the whole unit turned up.’”

Juhi Chawla addressed the matter years later when she met with Aamir Khan again. She recalled, “Years later, something happened, and I went to meet him and said, “‘Aamir, it was very stupid,’ and he said, ‘Why didn’t you just come and say something to me before?’ He thought I was angry with him, and I thought he was angry with me. That’s why it is so important to clear things because sometimes it’s just a miscommunication.”

The film was released in 1997, featuring Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever, and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles besides the four main lead stars. It was a major commercial success and one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

