All cinephiles might have already watched, or at least heard of, Ridley Scott’s 2008 action thriller Body of Lies, which features Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe in leading roles. But did you know the two powerhouse performers shared screen space many years before that film? Surprisingly, they did – in the lesser-known 1995 Western film The Quick and the Dead, which is now gaining fresh attention in the streaming world.

Directed by Sam Raimi, who is best known for The Evil Dead and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man film series, The Quick and the Dead has recently found a place among the top ten most popular movies on Netflix worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. Read on to find out what it’s about and why it deserves a spot on your watchlist.

The Quick and the Dead: Plot & Cast

The film follows the story of a mysterious female gunfighter, Ellen (played by Sharon Stone), who arrives in the town of Redemption to participate in a deadly quick-draw, dueling tournament in which the loser dies. It is revealed that she wants to avenge her father’s death at the hands of the town’s merciless ruler, Herod (played by Gene Hackman). The film also features Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio in important roles.

Sam Raimi’s THE QUICK AND THE DEAD is a criminally under appreciated Western. It’s fantastic. If you’ve never seen it, I highly recommend catching it ASAP on Hulu and Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/1U8dcnyXHH — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 11, 2021

The Quick and the Dead – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The Western action film holds a critics’ score of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “The Quick and the Dead isn’t quite the draw that its intriguing premise and pedigree suggest, but fans of nontraditional Westerns should have some rootin’ tootin’ fun.” On IMDb, the film has a user rating of 6.5/10.

So, the question is: Is The Quick and the Dead worth your time? Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the film has garnered appreciation from movie buffs over the years. Many fans consider it one of Sam Raimi’s most underrated and visually stylish movies. It’s worth a watch for Western or action genre fans, though viewer discretion is advised.

THE QUICK AND THE DEAD is an Underrated Film pic.twitter.com/RKnBGAcw9r — Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) February 17, 2025

Where To Stream The Quick and the Dead?

The film is currently not streaming on any OTT platform in India. However, viewers in the U.S. can rent or purchase it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other major digital platforms. It is also available on Netflix in some regions.

The Quick and the Dead Trailer

