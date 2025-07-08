Well, love is in the air. After years, Andrew Garfield is making waves online with his relationship status as he has been taken by this beautiful woman, Monica Barbaro. The Amazing Spider-Man actor has found love, and while their dating rumors have been surfacing since early this year, their presence at Wimbledon has finally confirmed that they are dating.

The speculations started to stir up the internet in the early months of 2025, since February. Their latest PDA at Wimbledon, where Andrew can be seen planting a soft, playful kiss on Monica’s cheek, has proved what the fans have been suspecting for months after tracking their whereabouts. But do you know who Monica Barbaro is?

Who Is Monica Barbaro?

Born on June 17, 1990, in San Francisco, Monica Barbaro grew up in Mill Valley, California, after her parents divorced. She is a fantastic dancer trained in Ballet, modern dance, salsa, and flamenco. Barbaro started dancing at a very young age, and after graduating, she decided to pursue acting as her profession and returned to San Francisco. She even attended Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school.

She began her journey with a commercial and short film but then got attention after featuring as a lead in It’s Not About The Nail. Her first major project was the Lifetime television series UnREAL, in which she played the character Yael. However, her first breakout role came through in the action film Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Although she played a supporting character, she still got recognition worldwide.

Soon, her career picked up the pace, and she was featured in a rom-com, At Midnight (2023). Even though the film got mixed reviews, the actress gained much attention. In 2024, she featured in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown alongside Timothée Chalamet, which garnered her Oscar and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category. In the film, she played an activist and folk singer, Joan Baez. The 35-year-old actress has made her name in the industry with her own talent and dedication. Her filmography is only growing as she is honing her skills every day.

Andrew Garfield And Monica Barbaro’s Relationship Status

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro’s romantic rumors started to speculate when they were spotted attending a London theatre performance of Richard III in February 2025. Back then, a source had confirmed to the media portal PEOPLE that they were dating. Although they never confirmed it at that time, they sat quietly beside each other, and even in silence, the fans could sense the chemistry between them. Both of them tried to keep it under wraps, but guess what, love can’t stay hidden for long.

Reports are suggesting that both of the actors have been roped in for Luca Guadagnino’s next film, Artificial. When Monica was asked about her presence in the film, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that she can’t say anything as of yet and added, “I’m so excited to work with Luca, he’s just one of my favorite directors, and I think everyone aspires to work with him so I’m excited about that. I’m excited to work with the whole cast, it’s gonna be a great time.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield has always been vocal about keeping his personal life private from the media and spotlight. He once told Esquire in 2024, “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever.”

Well, even then, I guess his one gesture at Wimbledon has proved otherwise. What do you think?

