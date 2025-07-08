James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet, is finally set to hit the screens this Friday. It will mark the new era of the DC Universe, so there is quite some pressure on the makers to land this one right. The initial reactions to the movie have been revealed, and they are all over social media. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This film has been the talk of the town since its announcement. It received backlash for not bringing back Henry Cavill, and there has been a constant comparison between the Man of Steel star and Corenswet. It is a Warner Bros. tentpole movie, and there is a lot of buzz around it. This upcoming superhero film seems like it will be a lot different from what we have seen so far, but in a good or bad way, only time will tell.

Superman’s first reactions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

James Gunn‘s directed Superman has received positive reactions from the film press, as per the reactions on X [formerly Twitter]. Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor particularly stood out for some critics.

The Hollywood Handle writes, “#Superman perfectly understands what it means to be human. It’s a powerful and promising start to the new DCU. The film moves you by revealing the heart behind the cape. David is phenomenal, but a huge highlight is how Nicholas Hoult delivers a phenomenal Lex Luthor — cold, charismatic, and menacing — one of the best villains DC has EVER brought to the screen. The score and sound design are out of this world. You feel every note; every impact makes you soar inside.”

YouTuber Eren Caboose stated, “#Superman is the PERFECT Comic Book Movie. It felt like I was at my local comic shop, reading a Superman book as the characters leapt off the pages. David Corenswet embodies everything Superman should be. I laughed, I cried, I looked up.”

Writer Michelle said, “#Superman had the whole theater cheering. Vibrant and action packed. This film is filled with so much hope. The entire cast BROUGHT IT, especially David and Nicholas giving everything I wanted to see with Superman and Lex.”

Rotten Tomatoes certified critic Sean Chandler wrote, “#Superman was my most anticipated film of the year & I left the theater with a smile on my face. It’s possibly the most comic book-y live action comic book film ever. It fully leans into the wacky sci-fi. It really feels like a comic book or Justice League Unlimited on screen.”

Film critic RJ wrote, “I’m thrilled to share with you all that #Superman is indeed spectacular. James Gunn has grown SO much as a filmmaker and storyteller, and it’s none more evident than with this film. It’s everything I could have ever dreamed of and hoped for as a fan of DC since I was a child. #Superman is the kind of film that reminds you why you fell in love with not just comic books, but with comic book films as a whole. If THIS is a sign of things to come with the new DC Universe under the leadership of Gunn and Safran, then we are truly in for a treat.”

“#Superman absolutely soars! An awesome achievement & hopeful balm, honoring past iterations (cinema & comics) while cutting its own path. Corenswet has that heroic shimmer. Hoult is delightfully diabolical. Brosnahan brims w/ vim & vigor. Krypto’s adorbs,” writes film critic Courtney Howard.

YouTuber Grace Randolph states, “This is the BEST #Superman movie to date. When James Gunn gets out of the way & lets his work speak for itself, it’s incredible. It’s not perfect, but darn close

& made me a believer in Gunn’s.”

TV journalist Randy Jones stated, “#SUPERMAN is the best the Man of Steel has been all millennium. Gunn’s take is a smart study with a compelling immigrant diaspora arc at its core. David Corenswet nails the Clark’s truest nature: a midwest dork trapped in a hunk body, instilling hope for all. emphasis on HOPE.”

Cris Parker said, “#Superman Left me with GIANT happy dumb grin! David Corenswet embodies Superman in such a perfect way. This is an actual comic book come to life. James Gunn’s DCU feels extrodanry & makes me excited to see more this world. I have my nitpicks others will too. Overall I’m very happy.”

And Jeremy Kazieva said, “James Gunn absolutely nailed it with #Superman. From the music and VFX to the camerawork and humor, he crafted the ideal light-hearted, kid-friendly family film for the summer. Every character had standout moments—especially Krypto.”

What is the plot of this movie?

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way, he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. The movie features David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. Superman will be released in theaters on July 11.

