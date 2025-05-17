After the controversial ousting of Henry Cavill, the audience is gearing up to catch David Corenswet in action as the last son of Krypton. James Gunn’s Superman will soon be released in the theatres, but can it beat Cavill’s debut movie as Clark Kent, Man of Steel, as the biggest opening for a solo Superman? Keep scrolling to find out how much Zack Snyder’s film collected in its opening weekend in the US.

Cavill’s debut DC movie was produced by Christopher Nolan, who also helped David S Goyer to develop the screenplay. It featured an ensemble cast comprising Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, and Russell Crowe. The 2013 movie laid the groundwork for the DC Extended Universe. It was one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2013, which was presented in a nonlinear narrative with Clark Kent’s childhood and teenage years told in flashbacks as he remembers them.

For the unversed, Superman, directed by James Gunn, is the first film in the new DC Universe and a reboot of the Superman film series. There is a big challenge ahead as Henry Cavill has left behind a big shoe for David Corenswet to fill. Man of Steel set a notable record for solo Superman movies. According to Box Office Mojo‘s database, the 2013 movie by Zack Snyder collected a strong $116.6 million on its opening weekend, the highest opening, surpassing Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh’s solo ventures.

Therefore, David Corenswet’s upcoming movie must earn more than $116.6 million to announce its arrival as Kal El. The fan base of Henry Cavill and his Superman is quite vast, and they were furious when Gunn and Peter Safran did not recast him. Rumors suggest that Gunn’s upcoming film is expected to earn $175 million opening weekend in North America. If it pulls that up, David will successfully take the mantle from Henry Cavill and register the biggest opening for a solo Superman movie. Check out the opening weekends of the previous Superman movies.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) – $5.68 million

Superman (1978) Christopher Reeve – $7.46 million

Superman III (1983) – $13.35 million

Superman II (1980) – $14.1 million

Superman Returns (2006) – $52.53 million

Man of Steel (2013) – $116.6 million

Man of Steel is also the highest-grossing solo Superman movie of all time. Henry Cavill and Amy Adams ‘ superhero movie collected $291.04 million in its US run and $670.14 million worldwide. It was reportedly made on a budget of $225 million.

David Corenswet starrer Superman features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. It follows Superman’s journey to reconcile his alien heritage with his adoptive human family. James Gunn’s film is scheduled to be released on July 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

