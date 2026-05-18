Universal’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is one of the biggest movies of the year, and even the one behind it in the global chart has over a $200 million gap. The movie is still on track to cross $1 billion worldwide and, ahead of that, has beaten the worldwide haul of A Minecraft Movie to become the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing video game adaptation globally. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the domestic box office

The Nintendo sequel has once again recorded one of the top 3 highest 7th weekends ever for video game adaptations. It has collected a massive $4.5 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It declined by 33% from last weekend, despite losing 282 theaters on Friday. The animated sequel has earned the 3rd biggest 7th weekend ever for a video game adaptation. Thus, after the 7th weekend, the film’s domestic total has reached $418.6 million in North America.

Crosses $950 million worldwide!

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has moved closer to the $1 billion milestone this weekend, crossing the $950 million mark worldwide. The Nintendo sequel collected $12.6 million during its 7th three-day weekend at the international box office. It is still a fan favorite, dropping by 14.9% from last weekend, and, with that, the overseas total has hit $545.5 million across 81 markets. The Nintendo sequel has thus crossed the $950 million worldwide mark and reached a global cume of $964.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $418.6 million

International – $545.5 million

Worldwide – $964.1 million

Beats A Minecraft Movie as the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing video game adaptation

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed the global haul of A Minecraft Movie. For the unversed, A Minecraft Movie grossed $960.4 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has now surpassed the global haul of A Minecraft Movie, becoming the new all-time 2nd-highest-grossing video game adaptation worldwide. At #1 is its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros Movie, with its $1.36 billion global haul.

The Nintendo sequel will surpass the global haul of Despicable Me 4 [$972 million] in the upcoming weekend as the 6th highest-grossing animation in the post-COVID era. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, released on April 1, will be released on digital platforms next Tuesday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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