The Devil Wears Prada 2 has crossed the half a billion mark at the worldwide box office in its 3rd three-day weekend. The film has also zoomed past the worldwide haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in under three weeks. The fashion sequel is unstoppable at the domestic and worldwide box office. The movie is a much bigger hit than the original one. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The movie is at #2 in the domestic box office rankings behind Michael. The fashion sequel has collected a stellar $18 million in its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. It declines by 56.7% from last Mother’s Day boosted weekend at the domestic box office. It is the 4th-largest third weekend of 2026, and with that, the movie’s domestic total has hit $175.9 million. It will soon outgross Thunderbolts at the domestic box office.

Crosses $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office

The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $50.6 million at the overseas box office. The fashion sequel has dropped by 34.5% from last weekend at the overseas box office. The overseas total has reached $370.3 million cume across 53 markets. According to reports, the Anne Hathaway starrer is earning the most in the UK [$36.9 million] and Italy [$34.5 million] besides in North America. It has thus crossed the $500 million milestone worldwide and now stands at $546.2 million cume [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $175.9 million

International – $370.3 million

Worldwide – $546.2 million

Surpasses The Fantastic Four: First Steps in under 3 weeks

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is an MCU movie released in 2025, and it was the highest-grossing Marvel movie of last year. The Pedro Pascal starrer collected $521.9 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The Devil Wears Prada 2 has beaten that collection in under three weeks. This shows how well the film is performing at the worldwide box office.

According to reports, The Devil Wears Prada sequel is tracking to hit $600 million next weekend, but it will face new competition from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Meryl Streep starrer is currently eyeing a worldwide box-office run of $700 million to $710 million. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released in the theaters on May 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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