Michael has achieved a few milestones in its fourth weekend at the worldwide box office, from crossing a major milestone to beating Project Hail Mary and The Passion of the Christ for two separate titles. The music biopic is still the trending movie worldwide. Nothing is stopping it from crossing the $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office after 4 weekends?

The Jaafar Jackson starrer music biopic earned the 4th biggest three-day weekend for any biopic at the domestic box office with a decline of just 31.1% from last weekend. The King of Pop’s biopic collected $26.1 million on its 4th weekend in North America. It is the biggest 4th weekend ever of 2026, beating Project Hail Mary. After its 4th weekend, the movie’s domestic total is $282.8 million. It is set to cross $300 million next week.

Michael crosses $700 million at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Michael collected a massive $57.7 million during its 4th three-day weekend at the overseas box office. The music biopic has such a stronghold that it declined by 4.5% only at the overseas box office. It has reached $421.1 million cume over 82 markets after four weekends. Allied to the domestic total of $282.8 million, the movie’s worldwide collection has crossed the $700 million mark and currently stands at $703.9 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It is expected to cross the $900 million mark in its theatrical run and could reach $1 billion, depending on how it performs in Russia and Japan.

worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $282.8 million

International – $421.1 million

Worldwide – $703.9 million

Achieves 2 new milestones worldwide

Michael crossed the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office, and with that, it has also achieved two new milestones. The Jaafar Jackson starrer has surpassed the global haul of The Passion of the Christ as the all-time 4th highest-grossing biopic at the worldwide box office. For the unversed, The Passion of the Christ collected $612.1 million worldwide at the box office in its lifetime, and now Michael has beaten it to become the new 4th-highest-grossing biopic ever.

The Antoine Fuqua-helmed movie has also achieved another notable feat this weekend! It has surpassed Project Hail Mary‘s $667.8 million global haul to become the second-highest-grossing film of 2026. It is now only behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Jaafar Jackson starrer Project Hail Mary was released in the theaters on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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