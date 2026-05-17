RJ Balaji’s fantasy action drama Karuppu is on a record-breaking journey. Within 24 hours, it has emerged as the highest-selling Kollywood film of 2026 on BookMyShow. Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer has also surpassed every single Tamil film except one on the first Saturday in BMS sales. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Karuppu BMS Sales Day 2

According to Filmy View, Karuppu registered impressive ticket sales of 690.03K on BookMyShow on day 2. It maintained an excellent momentum, staying on similar lines as 700.14K tickets sold on the opening day. Word of mouth is excellent, and it is on track to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 in the next two days.

The total ticket sales on BookMyShow have reached 1.46 million. This includes 75K tickets sold via pre-sales. With that, Suriya starrer has already emerged as the highest-selling Tamil film of 2026 on the online ticket-booking platform. As you read the article, Karuppu has also crossed the 1.5 million mark, achieving yet another milestone.

Here’s a detailed day-wise breakdown of the BMS sales:

Day 0 (Pre Sales): 75K

Day 1 (Friday): 700.14K

Day 2 (Saturday): 690.03K

Total: 1.46 million

Becomes the 2nd highest-selling Tamil film on the first Saturday!

The growth was impressive not only in terms of box office collection, but also ticket sales. On Saturday, Karuppu surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and every single Tamil film to register the second-highest BMS sales. It stayed only behind Rajinikanth’s Jailer (837K).

Check out the highest-selling Tamil films on BookMyShow on the first Saturday:

Jailer – 837K (Day 3) Karuppu – 690K (Day 2) Leo – 619K (Day 3) Coolie – 481K (Day 3) The GOAT – 431K (Day 3) Vettaiyan – 383K (Day 3) Amaran – 324K (Day 3) God Bless You – 302K (Day 3) Dragon – 288K (Day 2) Raayan – 257K (Day 2)

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: With 24 Crore+ Saturday, Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2026!

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