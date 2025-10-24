Rajinikanth’s Coolie has redeemed its OTT journey after a break. The action thriller stands at a total viewership of 17.4 million in six weeks of its streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Except for Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film has managed to surpass every Indian film that arrived on all the OTT platforms except for Netflix.

Rajinikanth Needs Only 0.7 Million Views

Rajinikanth‘s film now needs only 0.7 million views from its streaming on Amazon Prime Video, to become the most viewed Indian film of 2025 on OTT except for the films that arrived on Netflix.

Coolie OTT Verdict Week 6

Coolie, in its sixth week of streaming on Prime Video, garnered a great viewership of 2.2 million, taking the second spot in the list of the most-watched films in India for the week of October 13 – 19, 2025, as per Ormax data.

Here are the top 10 most viewed non-Netflix Indian films on OTT that arrived only after a theatrical release on the respective OTT platforms.

Kesari: Chapter 2: 18.1 Million Coolie: 17.4 Million Housefull 5: 13.6 Million Tourist Family: 13.1 Million Good Bad Ugly: 9.6 Million HIT 3: 9 Million Bhool Chuk Maaf: 8.6 Million Thudarum: 8.5 Million Kuberaa: 8.1 Million Veera Dheera Sooran: 7.7 Million

OTT Viewership Summary

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the action thriller with an ensemble cast.

Week 1: 4.7 million views

Week 2: 4.9 million views

Week 4: 3 million views

Week 5: 2.6 million views

Week 6: 2.2 million views

Total: 17.4 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming. The final numbers in the Annual Ormax report might vary from these numbers.

