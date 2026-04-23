Project Hail Mary has emerged as the biggest Hollywood success of the year in India, grossing an impressive ₹80 crore in 4 weeks. The film continues its dream run with packed, houseful shows across key markets, even in its fourth week.

The Ryan Gosling movie has connected with viewers across the country because of its strong repeat value and spectacular theatrical experience. It is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International. Project Hail Mary has surpassed the lifetime totals of Interstellar, The Martian, and Gravity to become India’s highest-grossing space movie ever. The movie’s steady success is due to both positive word of mouth and Indian consumers’ growing desire for elaborate, high-concept movies.

Project Hail Mary: India Box Office Success

The film’s journey through India adds even more significance to this achievement. Project Hail Mary is currently at the top of all premium formats, despite an early struggle for premium screens against a local box office juggernaut. Its performance demonstrates how a film can achieve long-term popularity in India with good content and fan momentum. Project Hail Mary has established itself as a must-see big-screen experience for the upcoming week thanks to its crowded shows, repeat viewings, and ongoing hype.

The film, presented by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, is currently screening in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across IMAX®️ and other premium big formats.

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