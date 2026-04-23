Michael is expected to have a memorable opening weekend among music biopics despite the negative reviews from the critics. The film earned strong numbers from fan previews in China on Wednesday. It is also poised to beat Oppenheimer as the widest release for Hollywood biopics in China. However, it has failed to match Dune 2’s pre-sales numbers, and there is just one day of pre-sales left at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Michael Jackson biopic is tracking to earn strong numbers at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, which is tracking to be the biggest among music biopics. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is a disappointing 36% from critics, but given the buzz it has been creating on social media, this rating might not impact the film’s box office future. Michael Jackson’s popularity and legacy are too big to fail.

Michael’s pre-sales collection in China after eight days

Michael’s pre-sales collection in China is very close to crossing $1 million. According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, the pre-sales for the Michael Jackson biopic have hit $904k in eight days. It is more than Superman [$508k], Jurassic World Rebirth [$700k], and The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ [$865k] 8-day pre-sales collection in China. There is just 1 day left of pre-sales in China.

8-day pre-sales collection breakdown

April 22, Wednesday previews – $8k

April 23, Thursday previews – $63k

April 24, Friday opening day – $500k

April 25, Saturday, day 2 – $257k

April 26, Sunday $77k

Total – $904k

Michael earned $8K from three limited fan preview screenings, with wider previews kicking off today. The film is already booked across 66K screenings with pre-sales open—reportedly a record—putting it on track to surpass Oppenheimer as the widest release for a Hollywood biopic in China.

More about the film’s box office ahead of its release

According to another report by the trade analyst, Michael collected a stellar $1.2 million from the fan previews on Tuesday in Brazil. The fan previews are higher than any 2026 release’s opening-day market share. This suggests the film is set for a fantastic opening weekend in Brazil. Domestically, the biopic is eyeing a debut of $65 million to $70 million and a massive $150 million opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Michael will be released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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