Star Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon-Moss Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn

Director: Matt Shakman

What’s Good: A chase through a black hole is the film’s most exciting sequence, and the visual effects rise up to the challenge.

What’s Bad: The acting, the dialogue, and the overall pacing bring the whole thing down.

Loo Break: The film’s beginning and end feel quite boring, so there is a chance for a break in those spots.

Watch or Not?: Watch only if you are a huge Marvel fan; otherwise, Superman is the superior superhero film of the summer.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 115 Minutes.

Once upon a time, The Fantastic Four were one of Marvel’s most important heroes and could basically be responsible for keeping the label alive through those first tough years. So, it is ironic that no one has really been able to translate the team to the big screen properly. While The Fantastic Four: First Steps is definitely the best attempt at it, it still falls flat thanks to a weak script, wooden acting, and an unsatisfactory ending.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Movie Review: Script Analysis

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a very strange film, not only because it takes place in an alternate universe, very different from the 616 universe where all Marvel films take place, but also because it is a superhero film that tries to use the past as a way to the future and I don’t think it is very successful at it, as the script chooses to tell the classic story of Galactus’ Arrival, something that has been told several times in media, including previous Fantastic Four films. So, this new film already feels dated.

The dialogue is also quite strange, and the way the scenes are set makes it feel like a lot went missing on the cutting room floor, especially in the beginning, as the film jumps all over the place and the storytelling feels incoherent. The worldbuilding is shallow, and while the sets look great, they don’t feel like a real place at all, which downgrades the stakes considerably. At times, the film reminds you too much of The Incredibles, a film that was already an homage to The Fantastic Four.

The film also struggles to introduce the characters and give them a proper arc throughout. Like Superman earlier this month, The Fantastic Four: First Steps avoids the traps of an origin film but never does the work of focusing on the characters as people. The family feels broken, and at no point does Sue feel like a sister to Johnny or Ben and Richard feel like best friends. It is all very awkward and stiff.

The film does have the hints of a proper conflict for the characters, but it never goes full in motion with these themes or plotlines. Sadly, the end of the film just doesn’t connect with what was set up in The Thunderbolts, deflating all excitement from the apparent course correction that film was trying to accomplish. Once again, the film is only there to lead to a post-credit scene that teases, once again, something great coming, maybe.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Movie Review: Star Performance

In most Marvel films, the acting is pretty solid, even with an awful script. Most of the actors come through unscathed to the other side thanks to the strength of the performances, but not here in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, because in this film, the acting is just bad. All the actors feel stiff, there is no chemistry between them, and the delivery of the lines feels pretty weak. No one believed anything they were saying.

Joseph Quinn and Ebon-Moss feel miscast, which is a shame because they are fantastic actors, but they don’t work for their characters. Johnny Storm is supposed to be a sort of ladies’ man, but here, it’s like, no one would believe that. Meanwhile, Ebon’s voice doesn’t fit the look of The Thing, and he is only used for comedic relief, which falls flat. Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal are the worst, as there is no chemistry between them, and the movie can’t sell the marriage aspect of their dynamic without it.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Movie Review: Direction, Music

Matt Shakman is quite a professional director. You can look at his IMDB page and see that he has worked on some of the best TV series of the past decades, and his episodes are often highlighted in those shows. He worked as a director for WandaVision, so it made sense for him to take on this film because it would share a similar vibe in its visuals. However, Shakman could not take the script to exciting new places, and the result is a film that feels stale.

There is a fantastic sequence involving a chase in space that proves that Shakman has a talent for action, but everything else crumbles. The entire film feels like a cosplay event, and not much else. There is no weight to the events, and the rehash of this plot hurts the film because there are no surprises in it. Shakman should have pushed for more daring visuals and a better story than this.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Movie Review: The Last Word

The Fantastic Four: First Steps should have been a confirmation that Marvel is course correcting their awful track record after Avengers: Endgame, but here we are, with another film that takes the audience for granted, doesn’t deliver exciting storytelling, and treats its characters like toys, instead of people we should care about to follow the story. The visual effects are solid, most of the time, and the retrofuturistic sets are a thing of beauty, but that is not enough to sustain the film, as a film, and not a Six Flags attraction.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

The Fantastic Four: First Steps released on 25th July, 2025.

