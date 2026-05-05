Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is one of the big projects in Pedro Pascal’s filmography. He has appeared in some recent big-studio films, including Gladiator II and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He is making his own legacy in Hollywood, and now the attention is on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and whether it can secure a place in Pascal’s top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Mandalorian is a Disney+ series created by Jon Favreau and the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The movie is the continuation of the Disney+ series. The film will be released later this month and features Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White in supporting roles.

Pedro Pascal’s top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide

Pedro Pascal has appeared in a diverse mix of big-budget films and genre hits. His biggest grossers include The Fantastic Four: First Steps, highlighting his pull in the superhero space. The top five grossers also include Gladiator II and a few others, which underline his versatility and consistent presence in commercially successful projects.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $521.8 million Gladiator II — $462 million Kingsman: The Golden Circle — $410.9 million The Great Wall — $335 million The Equalizer 2 — $190 million

How much does Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu must earn to break into Pedro Pascal’s top 5 grossers?

According to Box Office Mojo, the 5th-highest-grossing film in Pedro Pascal’s filmography is The Equalizer 2, which earned $190 million worldwide. Therefore, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu must beat The Equalizer 2’s $190 million global haul to break into the top 5 all-time highest-grossing films in Pedro Pascal’s filmography.

Early estimates suggest The Mandalorian and Grogu are tracking to earn around $80 million at the domestic box office over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. It will get a strong head start, and a studio film like this, belonging to a well-established franchise, the Pedro Pascal starrer, should not have much difficulty earning a spot in his top five grossers.

What is the film about?

After the collapse of the Galactic Empire, as lingering Imperial warlords continue to endanger the galaxy, the New Republic recruits Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu for a mission to rescue Rotta the Hutt, offering crucial intelligence from the Hutt clan on a key target in return. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released on May 22.

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