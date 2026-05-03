The year 2026 hasn’t been the smoothest ride for Kollywood, and Dhanush’s latest offering, Kara, is the latest high-profile project feeling the heat. While the film is inching towards its first big milestone, the slow pace at the box office is a major concern for the film which has struggled and managed to collect a worldwide gross collection of only 29.3 crore in the first three days.

While that number might sound decent for a mid-budget film, Dhanush’s film reportedly comes with a staggering price tag of 100 crore. With the current momentum, the film has a mountain to climb to reach the break-even point.

Kara Worldwide Box Office

Dhanush is currently looking at a very small victory. Kara is currently just about 10 crore away from displacing With Love to enter the Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 globally. However, this achievement might not be a celebratory event, given the pace of the film and its budget.

Check out the top 5 Tamil films of 2026 globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Youth: 73.38 crore Love Insurance Kompany : 61.54 crore With Love: 39.74 crore

Dhanush Chases Idli Kadai

The pressure is mounting on Dhanush, especially after his last release, Idli Kadai. Despite earning 71.91 crore worldwide, the film was ultimately at the losing end at the box office. If Kara doesn’t see a massive jump over the weekdays, it risks falling into a similar trap or worse, heading towards a flop verdict.

The overseas market has also been surprisingly lukewarm, contributing only 7.65 crore so far. For a star of Dhanush‘s caliber, the numbers should have been better!

Kara Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 18.35 crore

India Gross Collection: 21.65 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 7.65 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 29.3 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Patriot Worldwide Box Office: Mammootty’s Film Touches The 50 Crore Mark In 48 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News