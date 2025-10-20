Dhanush’s latest release, Idli Kadai, is struggling to recover its budget at the box office due to huge numbers, but it has not stopped the film from hitting some individual milestones at the Kollywood box office in 2025. In 18 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 50 crore in India and a gross collection of 71.53 crore worldwide.

10th Highest Grossing Tamil Film Of 2025 (Worldwide)

Dhanush and Nithya Menen have delivered the 10th highest-grossing Tamil Film of 2025 worldwide. They have pushed Veera Dheera Sooran out of the top 10 list. Chiyaan Vikram’s film earned a gross collection of 66.39 crore worldwide.

Is Dhanush’s Idli Kadai A Hit Film?

Mounted on a reported budget of 100 crore, the film has managed to recover only 50% of its budget in India. To earn a hit status, Idli Kadai needs to earn a total of 200 crore at the Indian box office, which is next to impossible for the film, which might end its run below 52 crore in India.