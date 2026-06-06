The sixth entry in the Scary Movie franchise, Scary Movie 6, hit theaters on June 5, 2026. As many of you may already know, it’s a parody film series that mainly spoofs popular horror films and other content. Each film in the series has previously found its target audience and performed well in theaters. The original Scary Movie (2000) has been the franchise’s biggest box office success to date, as it grossed an impressive $278 million worldwide against a $19 million budget. The other four installments also comfortably crossed their theatrical break-even points.

Combined Worldwide Earnings & Per-Film Average

Before the release of Scary Movie 6, the combined worldwide gross of the entire franchise was $896.6 million. This means the new installment would need to earn around $103.4 million to take the franchise beyond the $1 billion mark. Since the first five films’ average worldwide gross per installment is roughly $179.3 million, the sixth entry is expected to achieve that milestone.

But a more important target for Scary Movie 6 is to reach its theatrical break-even point, as its predecessors did. Keep reading to find out how much the sixth film needs to earn worldwide to become profitable at the box office.

Scary Movie 6 – Budget & Theatrical Break-Even (Estimated)

The film has been made on a modest budget of $30 million. This indicates that it needs to earn $75 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule.

Although Scary Movie 6 currently holds a 30% critics’ score, its audience score is much higher at 70% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since $75 million is not a big target and given the franchise’s per-film average worldwide gross of $179.3 million, Scary Movie 6 appears well positioned to reach and surpass its break-even threshold. That said, the film’s final box office verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

Scary Movie 6 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Moana & Less Than $1 Million Away From Overtaking Thor: The Dark World

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News